Few people know why you should avoid eating the seeds of this fruit

Did you know that eating seeds is good for your health? In fact, they represent an important category of smart food, but there are some that you really shouldn’t eat, here’s which ones.

Smartfoods are foods characterized by a unique combination of nutritional properties that make them particularly healthy. They are foods usually rich in essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. These foods are known to reduce the risk of chronic disease, improve cardiovascular health and promote digestion.

What are “smart foods” and why they are good for you

Among “smartfoods”, seeds represent an important category. Although a small amount of pumpkin seeds can add a spicy touch to a salad and a spoonful of Chia seeds can make yogurt tastier, the health benefits of seeds are still poorly understood.

Eating seeds is good for you! In fact, the seeds are precious for our health thanks to their nutritional composition. They are rich in antioxidants and also contain healthy fatty acids, such as gli omega-3, which play a fundamental role for the heart and the reduction of bad cholesterol in the blood. These beneficial nutrients help improve our cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of heart disease.

In addition to the benefits for the heart, the seeds are also rich in dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and intestinal health. Fiber helps regulate blood sugar level, promotes the feeling of satiety and promotes intestinal regularity. Also, the seeds are a good source of minerals such as magnesium and ironwhich are essential for the proper functioning of our body.

From a culinary point of view, the seeds can be used in many ways. They can be added to salads, cereals, yoghurts, smoothie or used as ingredients for the preparation of bread, biscuits and other baked goods. To make the most of the benefits of the seeds, it is advisable to consume them in their natural form, not toasted or salted in excess. But be careful because not all seeds are edible!

Here’s why you shouldn’t eat apple seeds

Green apples are often recommended for people with diabetes because they can help lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. This is due to the presence of soluble fiber and pectin in apples, which can help stabilize blood glucose levels. Additionally, yellow apples are a good source of potassium, a mineral that is essential for the body to function properly and can benefit your overall diet.

What many people don’t know, however, is it’s important to avoid eating apple seeds, as they can be toxic. The seeds contain a substance called amygdalin, which can turn into cyanide when it comes into contact with certain substances in the stomach. The amount of cyanide present in each seed is very small, only 0.6 mg, so the amount is generally considered negligible.

Despite the presence of such a small amount of cyanide, it is better not to eat the seeds of apples. If you accidentally swallowed a few seeds, there would be no cause for concern, as the body can handle one such a minimal amount of cyanide. However, it is always best to avoid consuming them.

Let us remember that the apple itself is a healthy and nutritious food that can be part of a balanced diet. To benefit from the healthy properties of apples, it is advisable to consume them without the seeds and be careful to wash them thoroughly to remove any pesticide or chemical residues.

Properties of pumpkin seeds and flax seeds

