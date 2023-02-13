FIAT is thinking of a completely renewed range, and this is how the new Multipla could appear. Its shapes are pleasant.

Lots of work to be done at FIAT in a moment of strong transition for the future. In fact, the Turin-based carmaker is thinking about the ecological transition, focusing on converting its range into a mix of electric and hybrid cars, up to switching completely to EVs within the next few years.

At this historic moment, there are two models that are about to be presented and that are most eagerly awaited: the New 600 and the full electric Panda. The first is expected in the coming months, and it seems that the construction of the variant is already in the works, even if it is not official Abarth which we have told you about in recent days, which aims to further increase an already very good basic power.

The Panda, on the other hand, will directly drag the FIAT in the electric world, given that it will be the first car produced by the Piedmontese brand not to have endothermic versions. However, the city car most loved by Italians has a very interesting and intelligent target, namely that of wanting to become a car “on tap” that can be enjoyed by everyone.

For the moment, taking a look at the market, the cheapest EV is the Dacia Spring, which however cannot be purchased at a price lower than 20,000 euros. At a time like this, this is a very high figure, and it should come as no surprise, at this point, that sales of electric cars have dropped in Italy in 2022.

The Panda has set itself the goal of becoming the least expensive EV, and rumors speak of an initial purchase price that will be around 15,000 euros, certainly not a trivial expense but still more plausible than its direct competitors. The first official photos are expected this year, with deliveries expected to start in the first phase of 2024.

In the meantime, today we will tell you about a model that has made the history of our automotive sector, namely the Multipla, which has been revised in a modern key by an enthusiast. Its shapes are destined to make people talk about it, even if, for the moment, the car is not in the projects of the Turin brand.

FIAT, this is how the new Multipla can be

FIAT is focused on developing a new range, and for now, according to official news, there doesn’t seem to be room for the return of the Multipla. However, there is someone who has imagined the forms by reviewing them in a modern key, through a video made these days and which we have posted below.

The Multipla did not have the resounding success that the big bosses of the Turin house expected, but it must be said that its practicality was truly enviable, especially for very large families. The car could take on shapes similar to those of the past, with three seats in front and lines with similar proportions to the first model.

The configuration would be a 3+3, with three seats even for passengers who would have to take a seat in the rear seats. The dashboard has been imagined as suspended for a matter of space, with an obviously automated gearbox and the absence of the classic lever, in an attempt to avoid clutter.

The FIAT, however, has not yet mentioned the return of this model, but fans are dreaming big. Despite lines that are certainly not beautiful on the aesthetic front, the Multipla is a car that many have excellent memories of, precisely because of the large spaces it had inside, in addition to the enormous trunk that allowed you to load all types of equipment.

The Multipla designed by the channel YouTube “Manhoub 1” will focus on a hybrid version, without the 100% thermal one. According to the idea of ​​the author of the render, the fully electrified version could arrive at a later time, in line with the projects of the Turin house, intending to fully embrace sustainable mobility in the coming years.