On February 10, in accordance with the unified deployment of the Provincial Party Committee and the Municipal Party Committee, the CPPCC Party Group held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting. Feng Fangxi, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Secretary of the Party Group, presided over and delivered a speech. Hao Zhijun, vice chairman and deputy secretary of the party group, Zhang Guofu, Zhang Shancan, and Wang Jun, vice chairman and members of the party group, and Zhang Shaomin, secretary general and member of the party group, attended.

The meeting notified the implementation of the special democratic life meeting on party history study and education, the implementation of rectification measures for the relevant special democratic life meeting held in 2022, and the preparations for this democratic life meeting. Feng Fangxi made a comparative inspection on behalf of the leading party group of the CPPCC. Afterwards, Feng Fangxi took the lead in making a personal comparison and inspection speech, and other members of the party group made comparison inspections and criticized each other in turn. The meeting focused on the theme, compared outstanding issues, and conducted in-depth inspection and reflection, achieving the effect of blushing and sweating, cheering up, and achieving the goal of “unity-criticism-unity”.

Feng Fangxi emphasized that it is necessary to improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, “purify” political morality, “supplement calcium” for the soul of thought, and “store energy” for hard work. We must resolutely achieve the “two safeguards” and implement the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee, the Provincial Party Committee, and the Municipal Party Committee into the specific practice of the work of the CPPCC. We must adhere to “targeted treatment”, focus on “five efforts”, highlight “five enhancements”, and unite and lead the CPPCC system and the majority of CPPCC members to complete various tasks with high standards, high efficiency, and high quality. It is necessary to firmly shoulder the main responsibilities and main business, more consciously promote high-quality development, gather consensus strength, improve the ability to perform duties, and promote the work of the CPPCC to a new level.