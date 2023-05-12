Home » Fibromyalgia, the Rheumatology operating unit opens a clinic
BRINDISI – Today, Friday 12 May, World Fibromyalgia Day is celebrated, a condition characterized by widespread pain and muscle stiffness often associated with headache, asthenia, urination, mood and sleep disorders, alteration of the pain threshold, cognitive. The Rheumatology operating unit of the ASL Brindisi has always paid particular attention to this pathology and has set up a clinic in via Dalmazia in Brindisi, which opens on two monthly dates: the first Thursday and the third Friday of each month. Visits to the clinic, curated by Dr. Paolo Di Giuseppe, director of the Unit, and by Dr. Norma Carrozzo, can be booked through the Cup channels.

“Fibromyalgia – explains Di Giuseppe – is a condition that sometimes hides other pathologies that can give an often overlapping painful picture. Fibromyalgia affects an average of three percent of the population and mainly the female sex: it is estimated that 25-30 percent of patients of childbearing age who undergo rheumatological examination are affected by fibromyalgia.The Rheumatology Operating Unit – he continues – has been following patients with this pathology for many years, also paying particular attention to differential diagnostics. patients has further increased in size also due to the great media attention: for this reason we have decided to set up a dedicated clinic”.

