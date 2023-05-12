The last battle of the fuel generation 718 Spyder RS ​​appeared in 911 GT3 power blessing to become the strongest Boxster in history

Facing the EU’s exit schedule for fuel vehicles, the new-generation 718 has already decided to go electrified. The strongest version since the birth of Boxster──718 Spyder RS ​​directly transplanted from the heart of 911 GT3 power. Not only does it retain the symbolic elements and lightweight tuning of the previous Boxster Spyder, but it also has a maximum horsepower of 500 horsepower, a 0-100km/h acceleration performance of 3.4 seconds, and even a top speed performance of over 300km/h!

The 718 Spyder RS ​​may be the last dance of the petrol version of the 718. (Image source/Porsche)

Regarding the 718 Spyder RS, the Porsche German factory stated that this is the most powerful version of the Boxster since its inception 30 years ago! As far as Porsche’s product composition is concerned, the 718 Spyder RS ​​is actually the convertible version of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. It also uses the high-speed setting 4.0-liter horizontal six-cylinder engine from the 911 GT3, which can deliver 500 horsepower and weigh 45.9 kilograms. The maximum torque output, combined with the 7-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic manual gearbox with a short final transmission ratio, can deliver 0-100km/h acceleration of 3.4 seconds, 0-200km/h acceleration of 10.9 seconds performance results, and 308km/h Extreme performance.

Like the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the 718 Spyder RS ​​is also transplanted with the power heart of the 911 GT3. (Image source/Porsche)

According to Porsche, the weight of the 718 Spyder RS ​​is only 1,410 kg. Compared with the 718 Spyder without “RS”, the weight is reduced by 40 kg. At the same time, it is also lighter than the 718 Cayman GT4 RS because of the convertible version and the omission of the electric convertible mechanism. As much as 5 kg. Thanks to the lightweight setting and the 80 horsepower increase in power output compared to the 718 Spyder, the 0-100km/h acceleration performance of the 718 Spyder RS ​​is even shortened by as much as 0.5 seconds, from 3.9 seconds of the 718 Spyder to 3.4 seconds.

With lightweight settings and 500 horsepower output, the 718 Spyder RS ​​can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds. (Image source/Porsche)

The chassis integrates 718 Cayman GT4 RS and 718 Spyder, and is set with the core concept of extreme fun on mountain roads. Equipped with a PASM active suspension management system that can further reduce the vehicle height by 30mm, and integrates a PTV torque distribution system with a mechanical limited-slip differential, spherical suspension and bearings, and 20-inch forged wheels. Porsche said that the ride height, camber angle, anti-roll bar, etc. of the 718 Spyder RS ​​can be adjusted by itself to correspond to various driving environments. However, compared with the 718 Cayman GT4 R, the open-top 718 Spyder RS ​​has relatively low springs and damping, which is not exactly Spartan style.

Porsche equips the 718 Spyder RS ​​with a sports suspension that can further lower the height by 30mm. (Image source/Porsche)

The exterior design of the 718 Spyder RS ​​is almost the same as that of the 718 Cayman RS, including the front bumper design with large openings, vertical winglets on both sides of the front bumper, and two sets of wings designed on the front hatch to enhance the cooling effect. NACA openings that don’t increase wind resistance. However, the front spoiler of the 718 Spyder RS ​​is slightly shorter than that of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and there is no fixed rear spoiler installed. Instead, an enlarged ducktail guide is used to provide stronger downforce for the 718 Spyder RS ​​to maintain high-speed maneuvering. Stability while driving.

The 718 Spyder RS ​​without the large fixed tail has a more obvious ducktail diversion. (Image source/Porsche)

Like the previous Boxster Spyder, the 718 Spyder RS ​​also abandons the electric soft top structure, but uses a manual loading and unloading canopy. Porshce said that the soft top structure is composed of sunshade sails and climate deflectors. The weight including the mechanical structure is about About 18.3 kg, it only takes about 2 minutes to complete the disassembly or installation. However, the weight of the roof part is only 8 kg. If the owner wants the car to be lighter, he can even go out without the roof, which can further reduce the weight of the car by 8 kg.

Continuing the classic design of the Boxster Spyder, the 718 Spyder RS ​​still retains the manual soft top structure. (Image source/Porsche)

Moreover, Porsche also designed an engine air intake named “Music Box” next to the fixed hook on the roof of the engine room, which can further enhance the sound of the engine when it is running. And because the position is very close to the relationship between the driver and the passenger’s head, it can transform the sound of the horizontal engine into music that stimulates the driving atmosphere. Car owners can also choose a Weissach kit that includes a titanium alloy tailpipe, which can further enhance the fun of driving.

The carbon fiber structure on both sides of the roll cage is the Music Box, which can further amplify the engine sound of the 718 Spyder RS. (Image source/Porsche)

The 718 Spyder RS, which is more focused on driving, adopts a minimalist design that focuses more on driving, including a large amount of Race-Tex fabric covering, and uses low-reflective and highly gripping fabrics to enhance the combat experience. With the RS sports steering wheel with 12 o’clock positioning mark, one-piece racing bucket seat, and carbon fiber decoration, it highlights the fighting style and achieves a lightweight effect. If the Weissach package is selected, the instrument panel will also be covered with Race-Tex, and an exclusive Porsche Design Timepieces chronograph will also be attached.

The interior layout of the 718 Spyder RS ​​takes focused driving as its core concept. (Image source/Porsche)

Porsche says the 718 Spyder RS ​​is expected to make its public debut during Porsche’s 75th anniversary event in June. Immediately afterwards, they will go to the Goodwood Speed ​​Carnival in the UK to show the charm of the strongest Boxster in history through actual performances.

The optional Weissach package also comes with an exclusive Porsche Design Timepieces chronograph watch. (Image source/Porsche)

