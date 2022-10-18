“Vaccination fatigue and fatigue are taking hold already now and it is not easy. But in the current phase, which still sees this Covid wave rising, I think it is important to relaunch this vaccination. It goes without saying that in the near future we will have to arrive at an annual appointment,” perhaps with combined vaccines, which are currently being validated, to make a single injection and protect yourself from flu and Covid “. The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco comments on the ministerial circular to beraking latest news Salute in which it is recommended to over 80, guests of the RSA and over 60 frail for basic pathologies to be administered a fifth dose of bivalent anti-Covid vaccine updated to Omicron variants. Fifth dose that all other over 60s can also receive, on request.

However, the professor of Hygiene of the State University of Milan points out that the point of arrival must be that of the annual vaccine boosters. “For now I believe that this is an indication in the light of a season that could still be challenging, with the presence of flu and Covid together. So to reduce the effects” of the co-circulation of multiple respiratory viruses. “There is”, concludes Pregliasco.