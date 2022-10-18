Original title: WTT Macau Women’s Singles signing Chen Meng Ito Mima or competing for semi-final tickets

On the morning of October 18th, Beijing time, a draw ceremony was held for the WTT Macau Championship 2022. In women’s singles, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, and Chen Meng will each defend the quarter, while Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi may perform the China Derby for a ticket to the semi-finals.

According to the world rankings, Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng are ranked No. 1 and No. 32 respectively. In the first round, Sun Yingsha’s opponent is Takahashi Bruna from Brazil, while Chen Meng will face Portuguese veteran Fu Yu. If all goes well, Chen Meng is very likely to face the challenge of Japanese player Mima Ito in the quarter-finals. The latter’s opponent in the first round is Swedish chipper Bergstrom.

In addition, Wang Manyu’s first match against French players Yuan Jianan and Chen Xingtong will be Puerto Ricans Diaz and Wang Yidi, who will fight with Hannah-Gardo.

The other focus battles in the first round are: Zhang An (USA) VS Ishikawa Kasumi (Japan), Kihara Miyu (Japan) VS Batra (India), Zheng Yijing (Chinese Taipei) VS Du Kaiqin (Hong Kong, China) , Yang Xiaoxin (Monaco) VS Ni Xialian (Luxembourg).

The WTT Macau Championship 2022 consists of two individual events: men’s singles and women’s singles. The event will start on October 19th and end on 23rd.

