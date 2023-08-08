Fight against cancer, new hopes for a pill that kills all tumors in the laboratory

A promising development in the field of the fight against cancer is taking shape thanks to an anti-cancer pill that has shown outstanding results in laboratory tests. This innovative drug has now entered Phase 1 clinical trials, representing the first step in human trials. If the previously demonstrated efficacy in cell lines and animal models were to be confirmed, it could pave the way for a breakthrough therapy in oncology. However, it is essential to understand that successes achieved in the laboratory and in animals do not necessarily repeat themselves with the same impact on humans, and even if confirmed, the approval and availability process could take years.

Promising Results and Cautions Needed

It should be emphasized that what works in test tubes and in rodents may not translate to the same efficacy in humans. It is crucial not to create excessive expectations among cancer patients and their family members. Despite the extraordinary results obtained in pre-clinical tests, it is necessary to await the results of the subsequent phases of clinical trials, with particular reference to Phase 3.

Collaboration and Dedication to Research

The promising anti-cancer pill was developed by a US research team in collaboration with various research institutes and universities. Among them, the Beckman Research Institute di City of Hope di Duarte, a leading cancer research and treatment institution in the USA. The team of scientists, led by Professor Linda Malkashas dedicated twenty years to the development of this potential therapy.

The Experimental Drug: AOH1996

The name of the investigational drug, AOH1996, is a tribute to Anna Olivia Healy, a little girl who lost her life to cancer. Professor Malkas was strongly impressed by her story, becoming a fundamental inspiration for the continuation of the research. The drug has demonstrated outstanding results in laboratory tests, selectively targeting cancer cells while leaving surrounding healthy cells intact.

Targeted Action on Tumor Cells

The pill AOH1996 it targets a specific cancer variant of a protein called PCNA (Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen), which is involved in DNA replication and repair in growing cancer cells. The drug has been shown to effectively block the growth of cancer cells while leaving the reproductive cycle of healthy cells intact. This targeted approach has shown significant potential in the treatment of cancer.

Next Steps and Hopes

Phase 1 trials are currently underway in humans, with the goal of understanding the drug’s dosage and toxicity. This phase will last a few years before moving on to the next phases in which the effectiveness of the treatment will be demonstrated. If the results were to confirm the expectations, we could see a real breakthrough in the fight against cancer. Full details of the research have been published in the scientific journal Cell Chemical Biology.

In conclusion, the research on this anti cancer pill promises great hopes, but one must proceed with caution and wait. The results of subsequent clinical trials will determine whether this innovative therapy can truly open new perspectives in the field of oncology.

Read also: Bladder cancer: what are the warning signs?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

