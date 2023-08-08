Negramaro, concert in Galatina: Trenitalia and FSE TPL service

“Once again in this eventful Apulian summer, the LPT service financed by the Puglia Region offers itself as a convenient alternative to the private car to Apulians and tourists who want to enjoy an event or a show without further worries”, the regional councilor for transport and sustainable mobility, Anita Maurodinoiathus comments the initiative taken by Trenitalia Regional (official green carrier of the event) e Ferrovie del Sud Est (company of the Passenger Hub of the FS Group) to reinforce the ordinary offer to reach Galatina Airport (Lecce), where on 12 August they will perform i Negramaro with their show “N20 Back Home”.

These are 6 integrated return connections (three extraordinary train+bus services from Bari to Galatina in the afternoon and three bus+train services from Galatina to Bari in the evening at the end of the show) which will allow those in possession of the concert ticket to leave from Bari, Mola di Bari, Polignano a Mare, Monopoli, Fasano, Ostuni and Brindisi and arrive in Lecce by train to continue the journey to Galatina on board a Ferrovie bus of the South East.

To purchase the integrated “train+bus” ticketsubject to availability, just select the “Galatina N20 Negramaro” station as your destination.

“The Negramaro concert will be a great event, rightly honored by the two transport companies with a train and bus with a special livery dedicated to the band – added the commissioner -. An event that will certainly attract a lot of public and the choice to offer specific integrated connections, supported by Puglia regionwill contribute to qualifying the summer offer of public services in our area as well as avoiding inconvenience on the road, with the intensification of traffic and the frantic search for a parking space.”

