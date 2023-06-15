The load of the Beijing power grid has increased by about 30% compared with the same period last year. The current operation is stable and the power supply is orderly.

Source title: The power grid load has increased by about 30% compared with the same period last year. The current operation is stable and the power supply is orderly.

Yesterday, Beijing ushered in high temperature weather. In the Temple of Heaven Park, tourists continued to enjoy themselves in the high temperature. Sun umbrellas, sun protection clothing, and fans all went into battle to prevent heatstroke and cool down.Photo by our reporter Wu Yibin Yesterday, in the reunion garden community of Lugu Street, Shijingshan District, construction workers braved the high temperature to carry out tap water repair work.Photo by our reporter Wu Di According to the data analysis of the meteorological department, there will be continuous high temperature weather in Beijing. The reporter learned from the State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company that in the second quarter of this year, the load on the Beijing power grid increased by about 30% compared with the same period last year. At present, the power grid in Beijing is running smoothly and the power supply is orderly. The State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company will take multiple measures to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the power grid and the safe use of electricity by the people, and deploy emergency repair teams and emergency generator vehicles on standby at any time. Yesterday (14th) early in the morning, in Nandulehe Town, Pinggu District, several power workers of State Grid Beijing Electric Power, wearing thick insulating suits, stood in the work bucket of the work truck more than 10 meters high, and carried out 10 kV The line load replaces the non-load-bearing clamp of the wire. After a morning of work, the electrical workers took off their insulating clothing, and the clothes inside were soaked. “This live work is to replace the old clamps on this 10 kV line to improve the power supply reliability of the entire line and ensure that people can use electricity reliably in high temperature and heavy load weather. The company also equipped us with heatstroke prevention equipment. Cooling drugs are very considerate.” said Wang Chunliang, a live operator of State Grid Beijing Pinggu Power Supply Company. It is understood that the State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company has nearly 50 such live work teams to ensure the safe and reliable use of electricity by enterprises and the people, and to achieve “zero perception” of users throughout the equipment maintenance period. State Grid Beijing Electric Power Co., Ltd. continues to increase the liveline operation of distribution network in various regions, and makes full use of advanced tools and technological equipment such as insulating pole method set tools, liveline operation robots, and spider vehicles to continuously improve work efficiency and maintenance quality. Among them, the live working robot is equipped with "AI technology", which can scan and image autonomously, intelligently complete complex actions such as positioning, stripping, installation, and fastening for aerial work, and realize "one-key operation" in the whole operation process, which can effectively improve the efficiency of live work. efficiency and safety. In addition, State Grid Beijing Electric Power also has a 3,000-kilowatt medium-voltage power generation vehicle, which has high power and advanced technology. Nearly 1,500 households receive electricity. The person in charge of the Control Center of State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company introduced: "In the second quarter, the city's economy gradually picked up, and with the impact of the recent rise in temperature, the Beijing power grid load gradually increased, an increase of about 30% compared with the same period last year. The 168 power grid mode adjustment measures formulated by Xia Qian optimized the power grid operation mode in real time. At present, the Beijing power grid is running smoothly and the power supply is orderly.” It is understood that the 53 summer projects of the Beijing Power Grid are also steadily advancing and will be fully completed before the peak load arrives, which will effectively improve the reliability of power supply in Haidian Shangzhuang, Chaoyang Olympic Village, Tongzhou Beiyuan, Changping Huilongguan and other areas, and comprehensively enhance the security of the power grid margin. This year, State Grid Beijing Electric Power also established a three-level emergency repair center in urban areas and towns, deployed 261 emergency repair teams for the control network, and 109 emergency power generation vehicles to provide electricity services around the clock. During the summer, State Grid Beijing Electric Power launched a variety of power service measures. Citizens can choose "State Grid Online" APP, 95598 intelligent interactive website, "State Grid Beijing Electric Power" WeChat official account, Alipay, automatic payment terminals and other channels to purchase electricity. Among them, functions such as "one-click repair report" and "emergency power transmission" have been set up in the "Network State Grid" APP, and the "Electric Power WeChat" intelligent robot has 7 x 24 hours of online consultation services. The emergency power transmission service is open throughout the day. If citizens fail to purchase electricity in time and cause a power outage, they can apply for emergency power transmission service at any time through the "Online State Grid" APP or by dialing the 24-hour power service hotline 95598.

