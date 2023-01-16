Home Health Fight the cold by moving more: 30 minutes a day is enough
Health

Fight the cold by moving more: 30 minutes a day is enough

by admin
Fight the cold by moving more: 30 minutes a day is enough

The weeks with the shortest days and the most bitter cold, i.e. those in which we would tend to get lazy for many hours at home and spend less time outside, are instead those in which we should try to do at least 30 or 40 minutes of walking outdoors every day . And not only to avoid the greater seasonal sedentary lifestyle, but because walking when the temperatures are lower has various benefits on the body (in addition to being much healthier than practicing cardio activities when, vice versa, the thermometer moves too much in the opposite direction ).

Removed

See also  They may seem like symptoms of simple hemorrhoids but we should be careful because these conditions could be the alarm bells of some diseases

You may also like

Healthcare personnel. SMI: “The priority is to defend...

Is eating tomato good for cholesterol? Here is...

A cash prize for those who get vaccinated?...

Healthcare, 200 Florentine students at a medical lesson...

Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year....

Why are children less prone to Covid?

Outdoor fitness at the Superga Park in Muggiò...

Kraken ‘makes you tremble’, infections on the rise

Should we ban gas stoves?

Eating bicarbonate every day, that’s what happens to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy