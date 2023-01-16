The weeks with the shortest days and the most bitter cold, i.e. those in which we would tend to get lazy for many hours at home and spend less time outside, are instead those in which we should try to do at least 30 or 40 minutes of walking outdoors every day . And not only to avoid the greater seasonal sedentary lifestyle, but because walking when the temperatures are lower has various benefits on the body (in addition to being much healthier than practicing cardio activities when, vice versa, the thermometer moves too much in the opposite direction ).

Removed