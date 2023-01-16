The taxi of the future was born in Turin. The project has just been launched after the presentation last June: in Turin’s parlor, Piazza Castello, Etioca Holding has begun its world tour of presentations of the Miner electric taxi.

Images: Etioca, the taxi of the future designed by Giugiaro

A project that has unique characteristics because from the outset everything was aimed directly at taxi drivers: a “rental” system was developed for them which avoids the problem of buying the vehicle because the driver-entrepreneurs can have the super taxi and all related services at 0.99 cents/km, the average European cost per km.

“We intend to guide cultural and social change – explained Mark Ishakov founder and CEO of Etioca – towards sustainable mobility by offering solutions that protect the environment and increase the quality of life of future generations. The Etioca ecosystem has the foundations to guide the transition to electric mobility at the service of the urban communities of the future who aim to reduce emissions and traffic in cities, introducing sustainable, functional and shared vehicles.Our business plan is based on the Montecarlo model.The current value of Etioca is US$27 billion excluding Fintech and Media revenues Based on our business plan we estimate that Etioca’s internal valuation will reach US$232 billion over 7 years of operation Etioca is continuing the process of strategic acquisitions to increase the value of our ecosystem and to meet the deadlines of the business plan”.

Called Miner, Etioca’s taxi car was born thanks to an investment of 400 million dollars, to reach 1.2 billion dollars over the next 3 years, and the direct support of the government of Gibraltar. And now the aim is to be listed on the Stock Exchange, after having hired almost 1,000 people in Turin.





The prototype was built at the Coggiola bodyshop in Orbassano and production is scheduled for 2024, all thanks to an important corporate change: Etioca Holding acquired Coggiola thus becoming the owner of the precious WMI license (Worldwide Manufacturers Identifier), which allows unlimited production of a wide range of vehicles (cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles).

The project was born in 2015 and its Israeli founder and current CEO Mark Ishakov started working immediately to offer taxi drivers a complete range of services that follow the evolution of mobility step by step.

Namely electric recharging stations (battery swap), car wash stations, sale of food and drinks on board, after-sales assistance. All with management via App.

And for taxi drivers and their customers there will also be a new “media channel”, to be brought to life in the taxi which, not surprisingly, has integrated LED screens to project advertising and institutional campaigns or public service messages for citizens. The new media channel was born from the acquisition by Etioca of Between Comunicazione, a public relations and advertising agency based in Turin, specialized for over 20 years in business and product communication.

And one subtlety is not lacking: the design of the Miner was overseen by Giorgetto Giugiaro, designer of the Century, and by Fabrizio Fiugiaro who also developed all the planning of the “engineering” part for the production of the taxi which, as we said , by 2024 it will begin to leave the Turin assembly lines at the rate of 10,000 pieces a year. With the stated goal of reaching 45,000 in 2025 and 100,000 units a year in 2027. At the moment there are already 90,000 pre-orders in Italy, Israel and Latvia.