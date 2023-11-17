Filippo Turetta investigated for attempted murder of Giulia Cecchettin’s ex-girlfriend – News

Filippo Turetta, Giulia Cecchettin’s ex-boyfriend, who disappeared with her last Saturday, he is under investigation by the Venice Prosecutor’s Office for the hypothesis of attempted murder. This was reported in a note from the Prosecutor’s Office itself, explaining that the registration, also to protect the suspect himself, took place following “the first outcome” of the investigation findings to ascertain any criminally relevant responsibilities.

Some searches are underway as part of the investigations, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, which expresses “the hope that the difficulty and sensitivity of the investigations will be taken into account, as well as the suffering experienced by the families involved”. Inaccurate news, the note concludes, “risk creating unnecessary expectations”.

Some investigators went this morning to Filippo Turetta’s house in Torreglia, in the province of Padua. Meanwhile, other research is underway along the Piave river, in the Maserada area, in the province of Treviso.

“It was the delicacy of the prosecutor’s office to communicate this to us. It could have been hypothesized that a criminal hypothesis would have been registered in the crime report, and the choice of hypothesis still leaves us in the hope of having good news, I still want to hope”. This was reported to journalists by the lawyer Stefano Tigani, lawyer for Giulia Cecchettin’s family.

“We don’t know anything about the DNA examination on the bloodstains and the video surveillance images – he added – these are delicate details that even if we knew I wouldn’t feel like commenting, I don’t want to compromise delicate steps in the investigation activity”

According to what we learn from sources close to the investigation, it is in the hands of investigators a very short video in which Filippo Turetta is seen attacking Giulia Cecchettin with his bare hands last Saturday night. The video was taken by the security cameras of the “Dior” factory in Fossò (Venice), which is located on the street where alleged blood and hair stains had already been found last Sunday. In the images you would see an attack by Filippo and then the young man loading Giulia, bleeding, into his car.

