Electric cars, Peugeot e-308: the test and all the features

Listen to the audio version of the article

Style and personality distinguish the new generation of Peugeot e-308, a compact C-segment car which is also available in a station wagon version. The power of the system reaches 156 hp and the declared autonomy is over 400 km.

Style and size

The style is 100% Peugeot and is characterized by the large front grille with the brand’s new logo in the centre. The dimensions of the e-308 are generous: 4,367 mm long, 1,852 mm wide, 1,481 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,674 mm and a load capacity of 361 liters. While for the e-308 SW the length is 4,636 mm, the height of 1,442 mm, the wheelbase of 2,732 mm and the boot capacity of 608 litres. The proportions are well balanced even if the designers dared to use a long bonnet. The road presence is emphasized by 18-inch alloy wheels specially developed for the electric versions.

All photos of the New Peugeot 308 electric

Photogallery35 foto

View

There are two trim levels available for the 100% electric version: Allure and GT. The interiors were comfortable and with a fair amount of attention to detail, some of the plastic on the dashboard was out of place.

Engine range: electric makes its debut with over 400 km of autonomy

A new fully electric engine with 115 kW (156 hp) and 260 Nm of torque is launched on the Peugeot E-308 and E-308 SW, which joins the plug-in hybrid engines from

180 hp (132 kW) and 225 hp (162 kW) plug-in and internal combustion versions.

The electric motor is powered by a 54 kWh lithium ion battery (51 kWh net), which allows it to reach a declared combined autonomy of 413 kilometers in the WLTP approval cycle.

The on-board charger allows charging at 11 kW in AC and up to 100 kW in DC.

Furthermore, to better manage energy consumption while driving, the driver can select his own driving mode (eco, normal and sport) and even, thanks to the “Brake” function, it is possible to increase the engine braking when releasing the accelerator pedal to optimize energy recovery.

What it’s like to drive

Emphasis has been placed on the quality of the cabin, fully configurable virtual i-switch buttons and connectivity which includes the latest i-Connect Advanced technology, an infotainment system. On board, the new generation of the i-cockpit also stands out which includes a reduced steering wheel, digital dashboard and 10-inch touch screen. The level of safety is always high, thanks to the adoption of numerous driving assistance systems and, among others, there is adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, blind spot and long-range monitoring (up to 75 m ) and the rear traffic alert, which warns of danger when reversing. Along the mixed route we took with the sedan version, the consumption recorded by the on-board computer was 14.1 kWh/100 km, in line with what was declared by the company. Peugeot e-308 is available with a list price starting from just under 42 thousand euros.