Russia, the Ministry of Justice asks the Supreme Court to “ban the international LGBT movement”

Ban the international LGBT movement in Russia because it is “extremism”. This is the request presented by the Russian Ministry of Justice to the Supreme Court, with a first hearing set for November 30th. The reports it Moscow Times citing a press release from the Russian Ministry of Justice, which does not explain whether it refers to the LGBT movement in general or to specific organizations. «The Ministry of Justice has submitted an administrative request to the Supreme Court to request that the international LGBT social movement be defined as an extremist organization and to ban its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation» reads the note released by Moscow.

