Scotti: “A clear and inclusive provision of family medicine for which we thank the minister”

Friday 30 December 2022

«At least until April 30, 2023 it will be mandatory to wear the mask inside hospitals, in the RSA and in all health facilities, and it is finally clarified that the studies of general practitioners are included. A provision, the one issued by Minister Schillaci, which leaves no room for interpretation and which demonstrates foresight and attention for the most fragile subjects who in our studies could be exposed to greater risks”.

Silvestro Scotti, Fimmg national general secretary, thus comments on the provision issued by the Ministry of Health on the mandatory use of Dpi in all places of the National Health Service, including the offices of general practitioners. «Defining the obligation to use a mask in our studies – continues Scotti – is a concrete way to protect fragile and chronically ill patients who are the most frequent visitors to our studies and who could suffer serious consequences from a contagion from Covid or from flu or seasonal contagious respiratory diseases.

For this reason we consider the rule useful and effective and it is appreciable that on this issue there are no possibilities of interpretation, moreover it is responding to our position made public since the end of September, i.e. before the establishment of the current government in which that throughout the seasonal epidemic period and in the presence of a Covid endemic, this obligation was extended until spring. We may be asking too much, but we believe that this ordinance should definitively enter the prevention measures for seasonal epidemics and be active for all the years to come.

Making public health measures that guarantee fragility ordinary does not mean creating alarmism. Far from it, it means making our everyday choices normal and consistent and giving us the certainty of living in a civilized country. Thanks to Minister Schillaci».