As promised, it State of Play dated April 13, 2023 he focused solely on Final Fantasy 16 and showed a long gameplay video on the new Square Enix game, which allows you to take a deeper look at different elements of the gameplay and the game world.

With the release date set for June 22, 2023, let’s see some features of Final Fantasy 16 in this long gameplay video broadcast over the course of the 25 minutes of State of Play by Square Enix and Sony PlayStation. We talk in particular about the world, the characters and the powerful Eikons, the evocations that give life to epic and spectacular battles between mythological beings.

Presented by Naoki Yoshida, the video shows some cutscenes and gameplay, highlighting elements of the story, the explorable game world and the combat system of Final Fantasy 16.

The producer reiterated that the game has no direct links to the other chapters of the series and can therefore also be played by newbies.

It is also the first true action RPG in the series, equipped with a very action-oriented setting as regards the combat system, but with RPG elements concerning the management and evolution of the character. The story follows the protagonist Clive during different periods of his life, from adolescence to 20 up to 30 years.

Navigation in the game world takes place through a world map with different marked points of interest, which increase as new areas are discovered, thus allowing a direct passage from one place to another, since it is not an open world, in this case.

L’Clive’s evolution takes place through a classic graph in the style of the traditional skilltree, investing points earned in combat in unlocking new skills or enhancing those already in possession. These abilities and characteristics also depend on the Eikon that is associated with the character, which leads to some characteristic elements.

The video also features Torval, the wolf that accompanies Clive on every adventure and can also be used in combat. At one point in the story, the protagonist unlocks access to theHideaway di Cid, which is a sort of hub that allows you to access various shops, power-ups and training areas. In addition to this, in this area it is possible to receive information on main and secondary quests and also keep track of the events of the story and the various characters encountered.

Finally, some battles between were also shown Eikon, which present themselves as the most spectacular moments of Final Fantasy 16, staging colossal fights between mythological beings who battle each other with blows and particularly powerful magic. At the end of the video, it is also reported that the music is by Kenshi Yonezu.

We had recently seen two new videos from PAX East 2023 about Chocobo and Titan. We also learned that Final Fantasy 16 is gold: development is “finished” on PS5 and there will be no delays, with the release therefore remaining confirmed for June 22, 2023.