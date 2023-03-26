Home Health Final Fantasy 16, new gameplay! Exploration, combat and scenarios from PAX East
The highly anticipated Final Fantasy 16 panel from PAX East 2023 reopened a window on the role-playing universe of Square Enix’s JRPG, giving fans the opportunity to admire unpublished gameplay sequences and to discover many details on the gaming experience promised by the team by Naoki Yoishida.

On stage at the Boston media event, Yoshi-P described in great detail the work he is carrying out together with the Creative Business Unit III inside Square Enix to make the dream of Final Fantasy fans come true.

To accompany the infographics of the Square Enix producer we find several clips of gameplay and in-engine sequences that outline the playful and content perimeter of the work, ranging from combat system to the tasks to be performed by interacting with NPCs who will explore an extremely wide world full of places to discover.

Between frenetic Invocation battles and bonds to be established with the many secondary characters of this constantly changing open world universe, Yoshida promises to give us a truly unforgettable experience full of twists on the screen, as evidenced by the gameplay clips released during the PAX panel East 2023.

Without further ado, we leave you with the recording of the last event held by Square Enix and the in-game and in-engine images shown during the panel, but not before reminding you that the official release of Final Fantasy 16 on PlayStation 5 is scheduled for June 22nd.

More content for Final Fantasy 16

