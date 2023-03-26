Original Title: National Ski Slalom Chase Championship Yunnan Team Won One Silver and One Bronze

Yunnan teenager Li Jiahong (first from right) in the game.

The 2022-2023 National Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding Slalom Championship will be held at the Yabuli Ski Resort in Heilongjiang Province from March 13th to 20th, 2023. The Yunnan representative team selected 12 athletes to participate in the competition, and won 1 silver and 1 bronze, creating the best results in the national annual championships and championships of this event in Yunnan Province.

A total of 118 players from 15 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) participated in this event, which is the highest level ski event in China this year.

In the snowboard men’s obstacle course competition, the 19-year-old Yunnan teenager Li Jiahong finally won the silver medal after four rounds of fierce competition, refreshing his previous bronze medal in the 2022-2023 National Championship Hebei Chongli Yunding Station competition. In addition, Wang Lingzhu and Li Shikang won the 7th place in the male and female individual obstacle pursuit events respectively. Later, Wang Lingzhu and Jiang Junteng formed a snowboard slalom chasing mixed team. After tenacious struggle, they won the bronze medal and created the best result in this event in the annual national championship in Yunnan Province.

(Editors in charge: Xu Qian, Zhu Hongwei)