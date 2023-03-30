Home Health Financial reserves of the health insurance companies increase to 16.7 billion euros
Health

Financial reserves of the health insurance companies increase to 16.7 billion euros

Income of around 58.2 billion euros was offset by expenditure of around 57.6 billion euros in the first quarter of 2017. This means that the income of the health insurance funds increased by 4.2 percent and expenditure by 3.9 percent overall. In the first quarter of 2016, the health insurance companies reported a surplus of 406 million euros.

Based on the final financial results now available, there was a plus of EUR 1.62 billion for 2016 as a whole, which was around EUR 240 million higher than the preliminary accounting results.

For more information, see the press release dated June 26, 2017.

