Income of around 116.4 billion euros was offset by expenditure of around 115 billion euros. This means that the income of the health insurance funds increased by 4.3 percent and expenditure by 3.7 percent overall. In 2016, the health insurance companies reported a surplus of 598 million euros in the first half of the year and 1.62 billion euros for the year as a whole.

Based on the financial data for the first half of the year, everything indicates that the statutory health insurance funds will also achieve a significant increase in the second half of the year and that the positive financial development of the statutory health insurance will continue with continued favorable economic and employment developments this year and next.

In mid-October, the joint group of estimators at the Federal Insurance Office will deal with updating the financial forecast for 2017 and will prepare a forecast for the development of income and expenditure for 2018 for the first time. After evaluating these results, the Federal Ministry of Health will determine the average additional contribution rate for 2018 by November 1st.

For more information, please see the press release dated September 8, 2017.