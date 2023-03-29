Home Business External investigation – Axpo: External report finds no shortcomings in the energy crisis – News
Business

External investigation – Axpo: External report finds no shortcomings in the energy crisis – News

by admin
External investigation – Axpo: External report finds no shortcomings in the energy crisis – News

  • An external investigation came to the conclusion that there were no “significant deficiencies” in Axpo’s management at the time when energy prices were rising.
  • Axpo’s shareholders, nine cantons, commissioned the external investigation last December. It was carried out by the auditing company Deloitte.
  • When energy prices rose sharply last year due to the Ukraine war, many energy companies began to falter, including Axpo.
  • As a result, the federal government made a loan of four billion francs available in an emergency.

According to Axpo, the external investigation did not find any significant defects or complaints. The energy group announced that the risk and liquidity management was working.

Legend:

The processes surrounding the loan application were “professional”, writes Axpo, citing the external report.

Keystone/Michael Buholzer

The processes for the loan application last autumn in the wake of the energy crisis were “professional”, writes Axpo, citing the report. The application for the credit line was caused by the high liquidity requirement to secure Swiss electricity production due to unusually strong price movements.

Report captures room for improvement

However, the report also notes “potential for improvement”, it says. Axpo will examine such suggestions and implement them in a suitable form. The possible improvements are not mentioned.

At the beginning of September 2022, the federal government provided Axpo with an emergency credit line of four billion francs. In view of the enormous price fluctuations on the energy markets, this should prevent the largest Swiss energy company from becoming insolvent and other companies being dragged along.

In the meantime, the Axpo shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors’ proposals at the Annual General Meeting this Monday. Based on the findings of the report, they would have given the management discharge, among other things.

See also  US CPI hits a 13-year high CEO: If inflation does not cool down, gold is expected to soar to US$2,000 | Inflation

You may also like

This woman took over a company at 24...

Procurement Code, without tender 98% of public works....

Takeover of CS by UBS – “Finma has...

Webank Account: Opinions on the Online Account

These are the next unicorns – according to...

Gianni Minà and those faces full of fists,...

Binance in the crosshairs of US authorities

Investor Gloria Bäuerlein starts her own million fund

Electric cars, mandatory charging stations every 60 kilometres

Research Report: The CCP will provide another 100...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy