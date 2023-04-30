Find out how many steps a day can help prevent dementia! Here’s what the experts say

Find out the importance of physical activity in keeping dementia at bay, what benefits it offers and how many steps a day can make a difference.

It is now widely recognized that thephysical activity it plays a crucial role in the prevention of numerous diseases, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. However, only in recent years has it begun to understand the importance of physical exercise also to maintain a healthy mind, especially in removing the dementia.

Dementia is a degenerative condition that primarily affects older people and can manifest in a variety of forms, including Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, and dementia with Lewy bodies.

In addition to older age, the main risk factors for dementia include genetic predisposition, poor diet, smoking and physical inactivity. The good news is that many of these factors can be changed through a healthy lifestyle, which also includes an adequate level of physical activity.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week for adults, which translates into approximately 10,000 steps per day. However, numerous studies have shown that even fewer steps can offer significant benefits for brain health.

But what are the mechanisms underlying the influence of exercise on brain health? First, regular physical activity promotes better blood circulation. An adequate blood supply to the brain is essential for maintaining cognitive function and preventing brain atrophy. Additionally, walking helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both associated with cognitive impairment and the onset of dementia.

Also, exercise stimulates the production of neurotrophic factors, such as brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which promote the growth, survival and differentiation of nerve cells. An increase in BDNF levels has been associated with improved memory, learning, and synaptic plasticity.

Another mechanism by which physical activity can benefit brain health is the neuroplasticity. Regular exercise can increase the brain’s ability to adapt and change over time, thereby improving cognitive function and reducing the risk of dementia. Neuroplasticity is especially important for people as they age, as the brain tends to become less flexible with age.

Furthermore, exercise can also have a positive effect onhumor and on mental health, reducing anxiety, stress and the risk of depression. It’s important to note that depression has been associated with an increased risk of dementia, so maintaining good mental health can be key in preventing the onset of this condition.

Walking is an accessible activity suitable for all ages that can be easily integrated into your daily routine. Walking to work, taking a stroll during your lunch break, or spending time walking with friends and family are just a few ways to increase your daily step count and promote brain health.

