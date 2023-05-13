Find out more Hae Day: The “Living with HAE” podcast is entering its third round

Takeda Pharma Vertriebs GmbH & Co. KG

May 16 is International HAE Day. The abbreviation HAE stands for a rare disease, hereditary angioedema. This is a mostly congenital, sometimes life-threatening disease that is often not properly recognized. To commemorate HAE Day, which seeks to raise awareness and awareness, Takeda is releasing a new season of the popular Living with HAE podcast. The well-known TV presenter Birgit Lechtermann interviews those affected and experts and reports on their stories and medical facts about HAE. You can listen to the contributions as well as all known podcast platforms.

Patients with HAE are significantly restricted in their quality of life due to the symptoms, which can often be painful and even life-threatening. These include recurring swellings in the face, extremities and upper respiratory tract, as well as severe, colicky abdominal pain. These symptoms can be mistaken for other conditions, such as allergies or appendicitis. The correct diagnosis can often take many years. Affected people often have a long path of suffering behind them, which is characterized by pain and fear. In order to shorten the path to the correct diagnosis, it is particularly important to make the disease known. Therefore, on May 16th, the worldwide HAE day, attention is drawn to the rare disease. In recent years, HAE therapy has developed significantly, so that patients can now lead an almost normal life.

Podcast offers authentic stories and facts from HAE sufferers and experts

Living with this chronic disease can be very challenging for patients and their families. In order to support those affected, the podcast “Living with HAE” with the well-known TV presenter Birgit Lechtermann gives authentic insights into the everyday life of patients with HAE, and experts also explain medical facts in a way that is easy to understand. In this way, listeners learn interesting information about the diagnosis, therapy goals and offers that support them. In addition, more private topics from everyday life are taken up, such as partnership, family, career, travel, leisure and sport. After the success of the first two seasons, the third season is now being released to coincide with the HAE tag.

With this podcast and other services, Takeda wants to support those affected by HAE beyond therapy. These offers and further information can be found at www.leben-mit-hae.de.

