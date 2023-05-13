Watch Ice Hockey World Championship 2023 on TV and Stream

The 86th Ice Hockey World Championship is coming up in May. The Germany games in particular can be viewed extensively on TV and in streams. TECHBOOK provides an overview.

From Friday, May 12th, the best national ice hockey teams in the world will play against each other again. In 2023, the Ice Hockey World Championship will be held for the 86th time, this time in Finland and Latvia. If you want to follow the tournament and the games of the German national team on TV or in the stream, you will find all the information in this article.

Ice Hockey World Championship 2023 in Stream and TV

All games of the German team can be watched for free on Sport1. The station shows the games live both on linear television and in parallel in the stream on its own platform. In addition, you can watch all the games of the knockout round there – i.e. quarter- and semi-finals as well as the final for the title.

MagentaSport also offers the same content package as part of a subscription for EUR 4.95 (with a Telekom contract) or EUR 9.95 (without a contract) per month. If you want to see the entire Ice Hockey World Championship 2023, you have to take out a Sport1+ subscription. You book the pay-TV channel for a year and pay 10 euros a month for it.

These nations are at the World Cup

A total of 16 nations take part in the World Ice Hockey Championships. The preliminary round, which lasts from May 12th to 23rd, will be held in two groups of eight teams each. Germany is part of Group A and plays in Finland. Group B, on the other hand, will play the games in Latvia. The groups are made up as follows:

Group A:

Finland

USA

Sweden

Deutschland

Denmark

France

Austria

Hungary

Group B:

You have

Czech Republic

Switzerland

Slovakia

Latvia

Norway

Kazakhstan

Slovenia

So some tough opponents are waiting for the German team. In group A, the opponents include reigning world champions and Olympic champions Finland and the Swedish team.

When will Germany play at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championships?

The German selection is still self-confident. For example, Stanley Cup winner Nico Sturm said on Sky: “Of course, in recent years it has always been the goal to reach the quarter-finals. I also believe that this will not change this year.” The three toughest opponents are already waiting at the start of the group phase:

Fri, May 12 (7:20 p.m.): Sweden – Germany

Sat, May 13 (7:20 p.m.): Germany – Finland

Mon, May 15 (3:20 p.m.): Germany – USA

The results of these three top games will determine how great the pressure is in the upcoming games.

Thu, May 18 (7:20 p.m.): Denmark – Germany

Fri, May 19 (7:20 p.m.): Austria – Germany

Sun, May 21 (3:20 p.m.): Germany – Hungary

Tue, May 23 (11:20 a.m.): Germany – France

The top four teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship 2023 and thus to the knockout phase. There they then compete in reverse order depending on their placement against the winners of the other group.