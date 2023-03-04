The formations of Fiorentina and Milan are official, and they will soon face each other in the match valid for the 25th day of Serie A: the Rossoneri find Bennacer in midfield but must do without the suspended Leao and Brahim Diaz. Brand new trocar, with De Ketelaere and Rebic behind Giroud. The Italian responds with the classic 4-3-3: Terracciano in goal, in defense the central pair formed by Martinez Quarta and Igor, the former Bonaventura in midfield and Ikoné with Cabral and Nico Gonzalez forming the trident.

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Martinez Quarta, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventure, Amrabat, Mandragora; González, Cabral, Ikoné.

Milan (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Messiah, Bennacer, Tonali, Theo Hernandez; De Ketelaere, Rebic; Giroud.