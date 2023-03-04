Lens and Lille were neutralized on Saturday during the derby in northern France. FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

Nothing like the extra soul of a derby from the North to perk up a losing team. Saturday, in its Félix-Bollaert stadium, the Racing club de Lens did not know how to take advantage of it during the 26e day of Ligue 1. The Lensois nevertheless led in the score before suffering the equalizer and conceding a draw (1-1), which does not really suit them.

The Pas-de-Calais club ranks 3e of the championship with 51 points – if successful, he could have again become the dolphin of the Parisian leader. Lille remains, him, 6e with 45 points. PSG face Nantes from 9 p.m. Marseilles (2e, 52 points) has the opportunity on Sunday to win the Lensois players a little more after their trips to Rennes. Monaco (4e with 50 points), can, in Troyes, invite themselves to the podium in the event of success.

At the Saturday kick-off of 116e derby between the two teams, the dynamic is to the advantage of the Lille Dogues, who have chained four successes in a row in Ligue 1. The Lensois have won only once since mid-January. “The level of the two teams is not that far apart. But it’s clear that the current dynamic and our lack of efficiency means that a lot of teams are favorites against us., noted the coach of the Blood and Gold, Franck Haise. A clever way to put pressure on your opponent and relieve your players.

This plan worked rather well for a big hour of play. The first act is entirely dominated by the locals, who put a lot of intensity and willpower into it. The visitors showed a completely different face in the second period, first equalizing by Jonathan David (1-1, 69e) before getting big chances to win the game.

Long drafts, the Lensois had been rewarded indirectly by a clumsiness of the defender José Fonte, author of a deviation of the head in his own goal (41e, 1-0). After only a few seconds of play, they obtained the first dangerous situation of the meeting when captain Seko Fofana sent a strong cross in front of Lucas Chevalier’s goal, repelled by the Lille goalkeeper.

Brice Samba last decisive rampart of Lens

The defense of the Dogues is mistreated and the exit on injury at the quarter of an hour of play of the Brazilian Tiago Djalo, replaced by his compatriot Aleksandro, does not help matters. A minute later, Angelo Fulgini served his striker Loïs Openda with a superb outside kick. The latter appears alone in front of Chevalier but his shot fails in the small Lille net.

Ten minutes later, Florian Sotoca is too collective by refusing to shoot, full axis at the penalty spot. The Lensois striker prefers to shift Fofana, who is less well placed and who cannot take his chance. The captain of RC Lens was once again omnipresent in midfield.

Jonathan David scored Lille’s equalizing goal against Lens. FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

at 37e minute, Lille misses a huge opportunity on the counterattack. Jonathan Bamba misses his cross shot, out of the end of the gloves by Brice Samba. Reported in an offside position, Bamba was nevertheless in a legal position. A few minutes later, Lens believes he has done the hardest part thanks to the goal against his camp from Fonte. But the players of coach Paulo Fonseca present a much better face when they return from the locker room.

And it is the second best scorer in Ligue 1, the Canadian Jonathan David, who allows Lille to equalize. Despite two close-range saves by Brice Samba (against David and Rémy Cabella), the Lille striker ended up finding the fault (69e1-1).

Far from being satisfied with this result, LOSC continues to attack. But Samba still stands out three times: first on a save in front of Benjamin André after a free kick (79e), then against Cabella, in the middle of the penalty area (80e) and finally on a powerful strike from Edon Zhegrova after a slalom in the Lensoise defense (91e).