fire at the Rsa Casa per Coniugi, 6 dead and 4 injured

Around 1:20 a fire broke out at the spouses’ retirement home in Milan. The toll at the moment is six people dead and four hospitalized

hospital. The intervention of the fire brigade is underway with four advanced rescue vehicles, one for coordination. Several ambulances were also at the scene.

This is where the Rsa Casa per Coniugi is located

The care facility is located in via dei Cinquecento, in a popular neighborhood in the south-east of Milan. The `Casa per coniugi´ is a health care residence owned by the Municipality of Milan managed by the Proges cooperative, which controls 300 structures in 11 regions. It is dedicated to welcoming elderly people with various levels of non-self-sufficiency, who do not need hospital services. It is divided into 12 nuclei, two of which are dedicated to Alzheimer’s patients. The structure is located in a three-story building from 1920 and has 210 beds. It was used as a nursing home in 1955.

