Fire breaks out in Reggio Emilia, causes closure of popular restaurant

Reggio Emilia was struck by a fire incident that occurred in the early hours of yesterday evening at via Dell’Aeronautica, number 24. The incident led to the closure of the Argentine restaurant, Chacarero, as a thick blanket of smoke filled the air, invading the neighboring spaces.

The fire alarm was triggered at 6.30 pm, prompting the arrival of three fire brigade teams and local police officers to Via Dell’Aeronautica. They worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire throughout the evening.

The owners of Chacarero, who had several dozen reservations on their calendar for the night, were compelled to close down the restaurant due to the smoke invasion. “We were forced to close the restaurant, despite having around fifty reservations: it was a public holiday,” explained the restaurant’s staff. They further lamented the uncertainty of being able to resume business today.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. However, it is understood that the old gym area was the origin, with the smoke spreading to neighboring establishments. The effects of the smoke damage will require additional restoration efforts for Chacarero.

The incident in Via Dell’Aeronautica caused apprehension among passers-by who witnessed the arrival of fire trucks and local police patrols. Authorities are continuing their investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

Residents and business owners in the area are hopeful that the damages can be swiftly rectified, allowing Chacarero and other affected establishments to resume their operations without further delay.