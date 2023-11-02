The Day Before Returns: Doomsday Zombie MMO ‘Before the Holocaust’ Announces New Launch Trailer and Release Date

Doomsday Zombie MMO “The Day Before” Returns to Steam with Postponed Release Date

The highly anticipated doomsday zombie MMO game “The Day Before” developed by the Russian team Fntastic has officially returned to the Steam platform on November 2nd. Along with its return, the final launch trailer for the game was also released, providing players with a glimpse into the thrilling and challenging gameplay that awaits them.

The trailer showcases various aspects of the game, including its creation angle, survival mechanism, gunsmith items, transportation vehicles, and the cabin system. Players can expect an MMO multiplayer experience with a focus on PvPvE, allowing them to engage in intense battles with both zombies and other players.

In addition to its return to the Steam store page, “The Day Before” has also triumphed in a lengthy trademark lawsuit. However, despite this victory, the game’s release date has once again been postponed. Originally scheduled for November 10th, the new release date is now set for December 7th.

“The Day Before” will initially launch as an early access version, priced at US$39. Once it exits the early access stage, the official version of the game is expected to increase in price to US$49. Currently, the game does not accept pre-orders, and interested players will have to wait until the launch date to get their hands on it.

Fans of the zombie survival genre can add “The Day Before” to their watchlist on Steam in preparation for its anticipated early access launch on December 7th. Stay tuned for more updates and thrilling gameplay as the release date approaches.

[Source: The Day Before Official Twitter Account]

