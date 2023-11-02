Inner Mongolia Athlete Luo Shuang Shines at ISSF Asian Championships with Three Golds and One Bronze

Luo Shuang from Inner Mongolia Shines at ISSF Asian Championships with Three Golds and One Bronze

Inner Mongolia athlete Luo Shuang has made our region proud by winning three gold medals and one bronze at the 15th ISSF Asian Championships held in Changwon, South Korea. The competition concluded on October 30, and Luo’s outstanding performance has garnered attention and praise.

The two-day competition saw Luo Shuang’s exceptional skills shine through. In the three-position women’s 50-meter rifle competition, she secured the individual gold medal with an impressive score of 459.2 rings, solidifying her status as an international athlete. Additionally, Luo joined forces with her national team teammates to triumph in the women’s three-position team event, clinching the gold medal with a score of 1,747 rings. She continued her winning streak in the women’s 50-meter rifle prone shooting category, once again partnering with her teammates to secure another gold medal with a score of 1851.9 rings. As an individual, Luo also won the bronze medal, achieving a noteworthy score of 620.7 rings.

Luo’s journey to success has been marked by hard work and dedication. She was selected into the Oroqen Autonomous Banner Shooting Team in July 2015 and then went on to join the Inner Mongolia Shooting Team in November 2017, where she studied under coach Li Lijuan. Her exceptional talent became evident when she represented Inner Mongolia for the first time in February 2019 and won first place in the women’s 10-meter air rifle event in the youth category of the North China Cooperation Zone Shooting Championship. Her achievements continued in June 2023 when she secured first place in the women’s 50-meter rifle three-position event at the National Shooting Championships. This outstanding performance led to her selection into the national shooting training team on June 26. At the 2023 Shooting World Youth Championships, Luo and her teammates emerged victorious in the women’s 50-meter prone shooting team competition, breaking the team world youth record and adding another prestigious accolade to her name.

Luo Shuang’s remarkable accomplishments not only bring honor to Inner Mongolia but also serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in the region. Her commitment, skill, and determination demonstrate the potential for greatness that lies within our local talent. As Inner Mongolia celebrates Luo Shuang’s success at the ISSF Asian Championships, we look forward to witnessing her future achievements on the international stage.

Editor: Shi Yao.

Share this: Facebook

X

