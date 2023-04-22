Home » Fire in an Italian restaurant in Madrid: 2 dead. Witnesses: “The fault of the flambé pizza”
Health

Fire in an Italian restaurant in Madrid: 2 dead. Witnesses: “The fault of the flambé pizza”

by admin
Fire in an Italian restaurant in Madrid: 2 dead. Witnesses: “The fault of the flambé pizza”

Two dead and 10 injured, six of them seriously, in a restaurant fire in central Madrid. The flames, as reported by El Pais, broke out in the dining room of an Italian restaurant in the Plaza de Manuel Becerra in the Salamanca district. Among the victims there would also be an employee of the restaurant. According to several witnesses, the fire originated from “an error by the waiter in preparing the flambé pizza”. Although ten ambulances and twelve teams of firefighters arrived, local authorities report, the tragedy could not be avoided.

See also  Facebook, Twitter and the BBC work in Russia via Tor

You may also like

Sudan, army ok with evacuations of foreign citizens...

Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s 22 April draw: all...

Street Rave Parade, the images of the parade...

what happened in the April 22nd episode

Inauguration of the new fitness area at Parco...

Carol singers in the Federal Ministry of Health

falls from 30 meters in the archaeological site...

Homeopathic remedies for the medicine cabinet

Cancelleri from M5s to Fi, Conte: “He has...

free birth control pills – la Repubblica

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy