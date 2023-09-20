First aid for hemorrhoids: The best home remedies

FOCUS Online health editorial team

Do you suffer from hemorrhoids and are looking for effective relief? We have the best measures for immediate relief for you!

First aid for hemorrhoids: These tips will help!

With the following tips you can relieve the initial symptoms of hemorrhoids yourself. If symptoms worsen, you should always contact a doctor.

Do cooling pads help with hemorrhoids?

Cooling pads can help relieve hemorrhoid symptoms. They reduce swelling and relieve discomfort. All you need to do is moisten a towel with cool water and place it on the affected area.

Do suppositories help hemorrhoids go away?

Hemorrhoid suppositories are small, often cylinder-shaped medications that are inserted into the anus. They contain medications such as hydrocortisone or prednisolone, which have an anti-inflammatory effect and inhibit the immune system. This prevents inflammation of the anus and hemorrhoids. Some suppositories for hemorrhoids may also contain herbal ingredients such as Hamamelis virginiana (Virginian witch hazel) or aloe vera, which can also help relieve symptoms. It is important to only use suppositories containing cortisone for as long as recommended by your doctor. Prolonged use may increase the risk of skin becoming thinner and therefore more vulnerable. Suppositories can also promote intestinal infections.

What do wet wipes have to do with hemorrhoids?

Dry toilet paper can often irritate hemorrhoids further and thereby worsen the symptoms. Wet wipes, on the other hand, are a gentle way to gently clean the affected area – provided they do not contain any added fragrances. They can also have a cooling effect that relieves the itching and burning that often accompanies hemorrhoids. If wet wipes are too uncomfortable due to severe hemorrhoids, using a watering can or butt douche may also help. Important: Always dab, do not rub!

Does nasal spray have a decongestant effect on hemorrhoids?

An unusual way to relieve hemorrhoids is to use nasal spray. Although there are no specific studies that confirm this, it is still a topic that comes up in the discussion about home remedies for hemorrhoids, as the active ingredients in the nasal spray can have a decongestant effect. However, before using nasal spray for hemorrhoid relief, a doctor’s consultation is required to avoid possible health risks.

Creams for hemorrhoids: do they help?

There are various ointments and creams available to treat hemorrhoids. Some products are based on natural ingredients such as Hamamelis virginiana (Virginian witch hazel) or aloe vera. Others contain active ingredients such as cortisone, which inhibit the immune system and thereby relieve inflammation in the anus. The appropriate ointment is selected depending on the symptoms and severity of the hemorrhoids. Ask your doctor or pharmacist about the right choice for you.

Important NOTE: This is general information only. We do not claim to be complete. If you suspect hemorrhoids, please see a doctor. This information can never replace the advice of a doctor.

