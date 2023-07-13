First Case of Cholera Vibrio in 50 Years Discovered in Sardinia: Investigation Underway

71-Year-Old Pensioner Tests Positive for Cholera Vibrio in Cagliari Hospital

Cagliari, Italy – A 71-year-old pensioner has been hospitalized for a week in the infectious diseases department of the Santissima Trinità hospital after testing positive for the cholera vibrio. However, he is expected to be discharged soon once he tests negative.

This case marks the first instance of cholera vibrio after the epidemic that affected Sardinia, Campania, and Puglia 50 years ago. The local health authority of Cagliari has stated that the situation does not pose a threat. The patient seems to be an isolated case, although it remains unclear how he contracted the bacterium.

According to the patient’s report to the doctors, it is possible that he became infected after consuming raw seafood. The confirmation of contaminated food consumption will only be known later this week when the Higher Institute of Health provides the results of the bacterium culture and its phenotype.

Meanwhile, the regional health department has initiated a protocol under the supervision of the Hygiene and Health Service in the Sanluri Asl, the area the pensioner comes from. Marcello Tidore, an official from the service, explained that they will be verifying the healthiness of the person’s living and working environments, as well as identifying any contacts he may have had.

Tidore emphasized that this appears to be an isolated case but urged caution. He urged people to consume cooked foods whenever possible, ensure the water they use is drinkable, and if raw foods must be consumed, ensure that seafood is properly stored and fish is blast chilled. “The bacterium transits in the water,” he warned.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking precautions to prevent any further transmission of the bacterium. The general public is advised to remain vigilant and follow the recommended guidelines for food consumption and personal hygiene.

