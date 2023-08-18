First Confirmed Case of Dengue Fever Found in Lombardy, Italy: Urgent Measures Implemented

Dengue Fever Outbreak Reported in Lombardy, Italy

After the first suspected case in Monza, officials have confirmed a case of dengue fever in the province of Lodi, near the territory of Crema. The virus, carried by the Zanzara Aedes mosquito, has raised concerns in the Lombardy region, prompting immediate actions of extraordinary disinfestation in the places frequented by the patient.

The positive patient, a 70-year-old individual, is currently hospitalized in the Maggiore hospital in Crema. Fortunately, their health conditions are stable at the moment. Dengue fever can develop as a hemorrhagic fever and cause various organ failures, and in some cases, it can be fatal.

To prevent further spread of the virus, the local health authorities of Milano and Valpadana have issued an alert note to the healthcare personnel in the provinces of Lodi and Crema. This is to ensure that they can recognize the symptoms of dengue fever and activate specific diagnostic pathways when necessary. The detection of this first case in Lombardy has also been reported to the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health.

In response to the outbreak, health authorities have reminded citizens of the importance of protecting themselves from mosquito bites, especially older individuals or those most at risk. They advise the use of repellents when staying outdoors and the use of insecticides and mosquito nets indoors.

The news of the dengue fever outbreak in Lombardy has raised concerns among residents and healthcare professionals. It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the further spread of the virus.