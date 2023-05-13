First tans: what is the best time to expose yourself to the sun and avoid skin problems in the long run

It’s time for tanning again: do you know at what times it’s best to be exposed to the sun? So you avoid unpleasant health problems.

Summer is coming, even if the climate of the last few weeks throughout the peninsula has certainly not made one think of white sands and crystalline seas. Despite everything, we are all preparing to enjoy the summer period, holidays, trips to distant destinations, or simply a beautiful day by the sea in the name of sun, salt water and relaxation. Tanning is a must in estate, ma how to do it without getting burned or, worse, risk unpleasant long-term repercussions on our health?

Sunbathing is very good for our body, if in moderate doses: it is precisely the sun’s rays that help the body produce Vitamin D and fix calcium in the bones, as well as giving a boost to our emotional state. To enjoy only the benefits and the caramel-colored tan, however, we must know when to expose ourselves to the sun and how to protect ourselves from the sun’s rays during the hottest hours of the day. Especially in this period, if we want to start exposing ourselves to the sun, it’s better to start gradually. Do not stay in the sun for more than 45 minutesbetter if not consecutive and with frequent breaks in the shade; proceed like this for at least the first three days of exposure, then you can gradually increase the time spent in the sun, always using a sunscreen.

How to sunbathe in the first days of summer: here are the best times to avoid skin problems

Experts advise not to exceed 20 minutes of direct exposure to intense sunlight, as beyond 20 minutes the body will no longer produce melanin. At that point we risk ruining our skin, thus exposing ourselves to the danger of far more serious conditions than a simple sunburn. To minimize the risk of skin damage, use sunscreen creams it is essential throughout the summer and not only in the hottest hours: apply it already in the morning and re-apply every two hours or after being in contact with water. Once tanned, don’t think about throwing away your bottle: you can lower the protection factor, but it is always recommended to use it.

You have taken all the necessary precautions, but you still get burned? It’s probably because you’ve been exposed to the sun at the wrong times. Most already know that it is highly recommended sunbathing is not recommended in the hottest range, i.e between 12 and 15. Better to stay in the sun in the morning until about 11 and in the afternoon after 3 pm, a time slot that is even more restricted for children under 3 years, who must sunbathe until 10 in the morning and after 4 in the afternoon .