Home » “Fit with Philipp” – Ilse Buck has a successor
Health

“Fit with Philipp” – Ilse Buck has a successor

by admin
“Fit with Philipp” – Ilse Buck has a successor

Ilse Buck had still refused to present her fitness exercises on television, while Philipp Jelinek has fewer reservations about moving images. The television gymnastics unit lasts seventeen and a half minutes, in which the 55-year-old from Lower Austria acts as a pre-gymnast on ORF2 every weekday. For three years now, starting at 9:09 a.m., people have been mobilizing, activating, strengthening, working on coordination and balance – and thousands have been taking part in gymnastics, on average almost 140,000 a day, at peak times 280,000. Gymnastics are performed without aids. Everyone is welcome, whether in the office, at school or at home, whether a beginner or a professional. “You can have a belly, the main thing is that you move,” said the 55-year-old in an OÖN interview last year when he presented his book. That means like his program and contains simple exercises that are supposed to improve well-being.

Like Buck, he sees his show as a contribution to public health. Jelinek is convinced that the basis for this will be laid early on. That’s why every Wednesday since April it’s been “Philipp does school”. Together with school children, the muscles are strengthened, mobilized and activated again.

more on the subject

Austria's most successful fitness influencers

Health

Austria’s most successful fitness influencers

The fitness role models of today move mainly on the Internet

Austria’s most successful fitness influencers

author

Roswitha Fitzinger

Roswita Fitzinger

Roswitha Fitzinger

See also  Diabetes, check these 6 marks on the feet: alarm bells
loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Discovering Federico Fellini’s secrets while doing fitness, a...

timetables, route and latest news – breaking latest...

Drosten refers to the spread of the West...

Nutritional strategies to avoid magnesium deficiency

Hereditary amyloid polyneuropathy due to transthyretin. From the...

Berlusconi on video: ‘I’m here for you’, standing...

failure of the power line between Tiburtina and...

One healthcare out of two is in burnout:...

Doctors and nurses on the verge of a...

Drosten: More and more cases of West Nile...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy