“Fit with Philipp” – Ilse Buck has a successor

Ilse Buck had still refused to present her fitness exercises on television, while Philipp Jelinek has fewer reservations about moving images. The television gymnastics unit lasts seventeen and a half minutes, in which the 55-year-old from Lower Austria acts as a pre-gymnast on ORF2 every weekday. For three years now, starting at 9:09 a.m., people have been mobilizing, activating, strengthening, working on coordination and balance – and thousands have been taking part in gymnastics, on average almost 140,000 a day, at peak times 280,000. Gymnastics are performed without aids. Everyone is welcome, whether in the office, at school or at home, whether a beginner or a professional. “You can have a belly, the main thing is that you move,” said the 55-year-old in an OÖN interview last year when he presented his book. That means like his program and contains simple exercises that are supposed to improve well-being.

Like Buck, he sees his show as a contribution to public health. Jelinek is convinced that the basis for this will be laid early on. That’s why every Wednesday since April it’s been “Philipp does school”. Together with school children, the muscles are strengthened, mobilized and activated again.

