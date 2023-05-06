Home » The US announces improvements to its mobile application to process asylum appointments
The US announces improvements to its mobile application to process asylum appointments

The immigration authorities of the United States announced this Friday improvements in the mobile application to start the asylum procedures, which will allow an increase to about a thousand daily appointments and give priority to users who have waited longer.

The Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) indicated that the application, known as CBP One, will use a new appointment system starting Wednesday that will seek to solve the problems it has had in its scheduling.

This tool has been of special use for citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti and Nicaragua, who are sheltered by a humanitarian program established by the Joe Biden government, which allows them to request asylum from outside the country and having a sponsor in the United States.

The arrangement of the application will be ready the day before the end of Title 42 for the immediate expulsion of migrants at the border, scheduled for Thursday.

CBP recalled that these appointments are available in Brownsville, El Paso, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo and Laredo, in Texas, Calexico and San Ysidro, in California, and Nogales, in Arizona.

Asylum application procedures

Foreigners who carry out these procedures must be physically located in central or northern Mexico to request or make an appointment using CBP One.

“Scheduling appointments at CBP One provides a safe, orderly, and humane process for aliens to access ports of entry rather than trying to enter the United States irregularly,” the agency said in a statement.

Once they have submitted their application, foreigners will receive a notification confirming their appointments, the agency noted.

He added that as of Friday the appointments available each day will increase to approximately 1,000.

“These changes will provide aliens with limited (Internet) connections the same opportunity as those with better connections to schedule appointments to appear in person for inspection at Southwest border ports of entry,” the agency added.

