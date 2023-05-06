They find another body in the Magdalena River

The community of the Villa Magdalena neighborhood, in the north of Neiva, discovered yesterday afternoon a lifeless body on the banks of the Magdalena River, at Calle 86 No. 1-01.

The unidentified body of a young person was found by the community, who at the time of discovery noted that it had alleged visible injuries, one in the frontal region and four more in the chest region. Until now, it has not been possible to determine the exact cause of death, and an expert opinion by legal medicine is expected to clarify the facts.

According to some local witnesses, the body was found in the afternoon, and the competent authorities were quickly notified. The Neiva metropolitan police arrived at the site to take control of the situation and protect the area while the pertinent investigations are carried out.

The community of the Villa Magdalena neighborhood is dismayed by this fact, and demands that the competent authorities carry out the necessary investigations to determine what happened to this person.

For their part, the authorities have launched an exhaustive investigation to clarify what happened. Personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Criminal Investigation Unit were also present at the scene of the events, who will work together to solve this case.

The community has been summoned to collaborate as much as possible to clarify what happened. The young man’s body was taken to Legal Medicine for the continuation of the rigorous proceedings.

It is worth mentioning that this week, a body was also found in the waters of the Magdalena River in the vicinity of the village of San Jorge, rural Neiva, the body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition.