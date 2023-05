ODESSA – Nine months after the attempted murder of the nationalist philosopher and propagandist Aleksandr Dugin, which cost the life of his daughter Darya, something very similar happened this morning in Nizhny Novgorod, 400 kilometers east of Moscow. A bomb placed under the Audi A7 in which the famous Russian nationalist writer was travelling Zakhar Prilepin it exploded killing its driver and seriously injuring his legs.