Rimini more and more open-air gym 365 days a year. Even in winter there are many opportunities to practice physical activity alone or in company, starting from the new Sea Park with lots of greenery, equipped fitness islands, cycle and pedestrian paths, training trees such as the Wellness Tree, or the Rimini Beach Court, the colorful basketball playground that combines sport and urban redevelopment.

There is no shortage of initiatives to practice outdoor sports even in the winter months, such as metabolic walking on the beach and in the Marecchia park on Wednesdays and Sundays in January, Nordic Walking on Wednesdays and Saturdays between the beach and Parco del Mare, or free timed runs every Saturday morning at Parco Marecchia. On the beach at Bagno 26 in Marina Centro there is instead a real wellness village, with changing rooms, lockers, toilets and hot showers and where it is possible to follow fitness training sessions. Not far away, it is also possible to practice Padel, thanks to the presence of 5 panoramic fields that are always open, even in winter, all day long. Also on the Lungomare (near the port) daily opening, even in the evening of the 3 fields of the Circolo Padel Rimini, where, during the winter months, you can play indoors.

On Sunday 22 January, sport meets culture with ‘The 10 things you thought you knew about Rimini but perhaps you didn’t know’, an initiative that includes a walking tour, led by personal trainer Elen Souza, within a ring of approximately 7 km through Rimini accompanied by a tour guide who simultaneously offers in-depth insights into the city with historical and cultural information. The meeting point is at 9.15 in Bagno 26.

For those who want to try their hand at the experience of bathing in the sea even in winter, the Fluxo team, which in spring/summer offers outdoor motor activities with different levels of intensity conducted by professional instructors in the most suggestive locations in Rimini, during winter organizes Warm Inside, a course of adaptation to the cold, with meetings on the free beach of the port of Rimini and the possibility of swimming in the sea, on weekends until April.

Activity details

until April

Rimini Marina Centro, Bagno 26, Lungomare Tintori, 30/A

Walk & fitness on the beach

50 minutes of fitness walking or functional training guided by personal trainer Elen Souza. An activity suitable for all those, regardless of age, who want to keep in good physical shape in their free time and who wish to do it in company. To increase well-being is the possibility of experiencing the beach as an open-air gym even in winter to keep healthy. Timetables:

Guided walk on Wednesdays at 18.30/19.30 and on Sundays at 9.00/10.00

Functional training, one to one or in small groups, from Monday to Friday from 6.30 to 18.30 by appointment.

Introductory running training on Saturday mornings from 9.00 to 11.00.

For a fee. Info and reservations: 348 981594 [email protected]

Sunday January 22 is scheduled

The ‘Walk to discover the 10 things you may not know about Rimini’, the walk led by Elen Souza Personal trainer through the streets of the city, together with the guide Francesca Del Bianco.

The meeting point is at Bagno 26 next to the Igloo at 9.15 with the return scheduled for 11.00.

Walking shoes and a waterproof jacket are recommended.

Participation is limited to 50 people, and is free, a short reimbursement of expenses for use of the amplification system with headphones will be requested. All participants in the cultural walk will be given the opportunity (the following week) to take a real “guided tour” with access also inside the monuments of Rimini, obviously always wearing sneakers. The dates are to be defined. To register you can connect to the Facebook page www.facebook.com/events/964869321585109/ or send a w’s up 348/0981594

Wednesday and Sunday until the end of February

Rimini, Bagno 55 and Marecchia Park

Metabolic walking

A walking technique specifically designed to stimulate and increase metabolism, improve posture and tone muscles, a mix of boxing, dance and walking, an approach to wellness that passes from physical exercise to mind care. And above all, an activity suitable for everyone, even for those who have never practiced sport, and for all ages.

The appointment with the Metabolic Walk continues also in winter in the training sessions on the Parco del Mare and in the Marecchia park with two weekly appointments:

at Bagno 55: Wednesday at 18.30 and at Parco Marecchia: Sunday at 9.30 (meeting at least 10 minutes before). For a fee. Info and reservations 345 8203064 www.camminatametabolica.it – ​​www.facebook.com/groups/505121451337766

every Wednesday and Saturday

Bagno14 – Rimini Marina Centre

Nordic Walking by ‘La Pedivella’

Between the beach and the new promenade it is possible to practice the Nordic Walking technique on a weekly basis, a motor activity that allows you to obtain many benefits thanks to the use of sticks, which help us to move all the muscles of the body.

The La Pedivella association offers this outdoor activity every Wednesday at 3 pm and Saturdays at 9 and 3 pm starting from Bagno 14. Group or individual lessons of first level Nordic Walking and advanced techniques are also possible. Paid activities.

Info: 320 7433000 [email protected]

once a month from October to April

Rimini, free beach in Piazzale Boscovich

Warm Inside

A path of adaptation to the cold, with meetings on the free beach of the port of Rimini and the possibility of swimming in the sea, on weekends until April, to learn how to manage the cold, you will overcome your limits and discover all the benefits of controlled exposure to low temperatures. For participation it is mandatory to present the non-competitive sports medical certificate.

The next dates: Saturday 21 January – Sunday 12 February – Saturday 4 March – Sunday 26 March – Saturday 15 April. Dates may vary based on weather conditions.

For a fee. Info and booking: 347 1224480 www.fluxomovement.it/warm-inside/

every Saturday

viale Tiberio, Marecchia Park entrance (Tiberius Bridge area) – Rimini Borgo San Giuliano

Marecchia park run

Free 5 km timed runs open to all. The appointment in Rimini is at Parco Marecchia every Saturday morning. All you have to do is sign up on the official website once and for all and bring a printout of your barcode to each race for timekeeping.

Participation is free. The parkrun is entirely organized by volunteers and a refreshment area will allow parkrunners to refresh themselves with coffee, drinks and snacks.

Timetable: meeting at 8.45 am at the park entrance from viale Tiberio with departure at 9.00.

Info: www.facebook.com/marecchiaparkrun