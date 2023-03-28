The presentation of the service is scheduled during a public meeting to be held

Wednesday 29 March, at 11, at the House of the Community of Guiglia in via Repubblica 30/B.

It will be an opportunity to tell about this important novelty which strengthens the healthcare offer in the area, as has already happened, or will happen shortly, in other Municipalities of the province.

The meeting will be attended by: the President of the Unione Terre di Castelli, Emilia Muratori; the Mayor of Guiglia and Councilor for Welfare of the Unione Terre di Castelli, Iacopo Lagazzi; the Director General of the Modena Local Health Authority, Anna Maria Petrini; the Director of the Vignola Health District, Federica Casoni; the Head of Territorial Assistance of the Modena Local Health Authority, Imma Cacciapuoti; Elisa Reggianini of the Vignola Hospital and Health District Assistance Department; the Head of the Community Houses of the Vignola Health District, Marcella Nicolini; the Coordinator of the Guiglia Community House, Samantha Gandolfi. With them the community nurses, Morena Nobili and Ida Venturelli.