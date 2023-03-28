Home Health AUSL Modena – “New services for new needs”: the AUSL meets citizens to inaugurate the Guiglia Community Nursing Center
Health

AUSL Modena – “New services for new needs”: the AUSL meets citizens to inaugurate the Guiglia Community Nursing Center

by admin

The presentation of the service is scheduled during a public meeting to be held
Wednesday 29 March, at 11, at the House of the Community of Guiglia in via Repubblica 30/B.
It will be an opportunity to tell about this important novelty which strengthens the healthcare offer in the area, as has already happened, or will happen shortly, in other Municipalities of the province.

The meeting will be attended by: the President of the Unione Terre di Castelli, Emilia Muratori; the Mayor of Guiglia and Councilor for Welfare of the Unione Terre di Castelli, Iacopo Lagazzi; the Director General of the Modena Local Health Authority, Anna Maria Petrini; the Director of the Vignola Health District, Federica Casoni; the Head of Territorial Assistance of the Modena Local Health Authority, Imma Cacciapuoti; Elisa Reggianini of the Vignola Hospital and Health District Assistance Department; the Head of the Community Houses of the Vignola Health District, Marcella Nicolini; the Coordinator of the Guiglia Community House, Samantha Gandolfi. With them the community nurses, Morena Nobili and Ida Venturelli.

See also  Pioli: "Maignan starting with Atalanta, he was a lion in a cage"

You may also like

Ramadan: mayor of Monfalcone, fasting is harmful for...

Toxic shock syndrome, vaccine trials ahead

Warning, don’t drink lemon water if…: this is...

Tumors, the Italian way for “targeted” immunotherapy

AUSL Modena – “On the pitch as in...

COVIDIEN LLC – SHILEY™ ADULT FLEXIBLE TRACHEOSTOMY TUBE...

Bipolar disorder and depression: Diagnose with a blood...

anonymous only wording of the law

Good flavors – Sfilaccio of horse 100g

Farewell to Gianni Minà, funeral chamber on Wednesday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy