The #believeinyourself Challenge, the largest startup competition in Austria, is entering the third round of the city pitches in Vienna. The next event will take place at Erste Campus on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven young companies from the SaaS sector (FinTech, InsurTech & App-Support) will compete here.

Register here to be a spectator at the event. The winning startup will then compete in Vienna on May 24 against the winners of the other city pitches for the title “Startup of the Year 2023”. The winning teams of the city pitches will also receive a cash prize of 1,000 euros from Erste Bank and Sparkasse as well as two annual licenses for wîse upthe digital platform for education and training for Austria’s economy.

The nominated startups

Shopstory

The Viennese startup Shopstory has developed a decision-making platform that uses data to increase the sales, profitability and competitiveness of e-commerce retailers by offering SMEs inexpensive software as a replacement for their in-house performance marketing manager offers. Specifically, the cloud software is intended to help online retailers with decisions regarding search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine advertising (SEA).

froots

The young Viennese company froots has positioned itself as an alternative to trading apps like Robinhood. The fintech allows its users monthly investments from 150 euros, which are then invested in long-term and data-based ETFs. In the long term, this should yield far more than, for example, a home savings contract. The annual fee on the invested assets is one percent. The money is not tied up with froots either, you can pay it back to the reference account in full or in part at any time.

Taxefy

Because it is very tedious for many people to carry out the employee assessment on the web portal Finanz Online, the Viennese start-up Taxefy wants to greatly simplify this process. By answering relatively simple questions, the young company’s app calculates the amount due for repayment. User data is transmitted to the Austrian tax office via an interface to Finanz Online. If the repayments are approved, thanks to the app, they go to the specified accounts of the users.

consola.finance

consola.finance from Vienna sees itself as an automated accountant for the Web3 world. The young company wants to give NFT platforms, centralized exchanges, but also Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) a SaaS solution with which they can easily manage finances and accounting in the crypto sector. For using the SaaS solution, consola.finance charges a fee based on the number of wallets and transactions.

B.A.M Ticketing

BAM Ticketing is a young Viennese company that wants to bring the event ticket business into the NFT era. With the help of the blockchain, the startup wants to stop the shady business with the resale of tickets. Each ticket makes the startup an NFT. Scalper bots, which drive up ticket prices, should be able to be switched off by the transparency of blockchain transactions.

Reveal

The Viennese startup Revelaire wants to revolutionize the relationship between companies and their customers by offering reusable “know your customer” (KYC) checks. This is a legitimation check of certain new customers to prevent money laundering. This check can be tedious and time-consuming, especially if it has to be done individually for each client. Revelaire’s software allows companies to easily and securely verify the identity of their customers.

SPIXNET

A software solution that protects e-mails from malware and unauthorized access: This is the offer from SPIXNET from Mattersburg. With a digital e-mail signature, SPIXNET wants to ensure that nobody steals the digital identity of customers and that they can also be sure that the e-mail really comes from the sender.

The jury in Vienna

The startups compete again in front of a top-class jury. This decides which start-up enters the final of the #believeinyourself challenge. The jury members are:

1,000 euros await the winners of the City Pitch and of course promotion to the final! There, the prize money of 10,000 euros and a PR package worth 10,000 euros are at stake.

