Fitness apps tested | Stiftung Warentest

Even though most people make resolutions at the beginning of the year, it’s never too late to get more exercise. Fitness apps support and motivate during training, help with planning and make success visible. But the programs are also suitable for recording and analyzing vital data.

We tested 21 apps. We sent a team of athletes to the training course. They collected training data while running, cycling and swimming. We checked whether values ​​such as heart rate, activity minutes or number of steps are recorded correctly and how the data can be evaluated and displayed. We also checked the inner values ​​of the fitness apps, such as the data transmission behavior.

Why the fitness app test is worthwhile for you

You will find reviews of 21 free fitness apps for the Android and iOS operating systems − for example from Apple, Garmin, Huawei, Polar and Samsung. The test results range from very good to poor.

The best app for you

Which app is best for running training? Which is stronger for swimming or cycling? You can use filters to determine and compare your personal test winner – and download the results as a PDF.

The right smartwatch

The apps in the test come from providers whose smartwatches we have already examined, as well as from two vendor-independent providers. After activation, you will also receive a table with well-tested smartwatches in addition to the test results of the apps.

Magazine article as PDF

After activation, you will receive the magazine article from test 07/23 for download.

Fitness Apps Tested Test results for 21 fitness apps

Comparison of operating systems for fitness apps

Except for Apple Fitness, which is only available for Apple’s own iOS operating system, all apps in the test are available for both iOS and Android. We tested both versions – with some noticeable differences: In the test point training support, one app scored a grade better in the Android version than in the iOS version. Even before activation, you can see which products we have tested and compare equipment details.

Shared joy thanks to the community function

Many fitness apps offer the opportunity to network with like-minded people after training – this can also contribute to motivation. A good third of the apps in the test offer forums, and about half allow comments on shared content. After activation, you can use the “Top for networking” filter to see at a glance which app is particularly strong in this respect.

All apps with good or very good evaluation options can also be displayed using a filter. All apps in the test offer the possibility to look at the training of the last week or months. The good and very good apps in the evaluation options checkpoint can even identify and evaluate trends.

Tipp: Our smartwatches and fitness tracker test is regularly updated with the latest models. The same applies to our database with the test results of smartphones.

