Libero Mail and Virgilio are now fully functional: there are refreshments

After days of problems with Libero Mail and Virgilio, it was announced that the services are fully functional again. Libero apologized to users for the inconvenience caused and clarified what will happen now.

In this regard, it has been announced that the mailboxes have become available again from 19 June 2023 and various support pages have been made available to users. In any case, what you might be interested in knowing is that first of all messages received on trouble days”have been or will be delivered“but this also depends on the “behavior of the mail providers who have managed the sending of e-mails in the last few days“, as we read directly on Libero.

Put simply, each provider responds differently to incidents related to the non-delivery and new sending attempt, therefore there may be differences in terms of timing. In short, it is advisable for the users involved to at least take a look at the official Libero FAQs, which go into more detail about everything. There are also some official Virgilio FAQs.

For the rest, Libero writes: “To apologize to our users, we are evaluating the most appropriate methods of refreshment depending on the subscribed services. Further communications will be sent via email in the next few days and will not require you to click on any link or fill in data or forms, to protect against phishing actionsFinally, the assistance number that you can find on the Libero portal remains active.