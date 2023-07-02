Fitness Center Trigonos Forced to Close Due to Debts: Customers and Employees Left in the Lurch

Trigonous Fitness Center in Martellago to Close Permanently Due to Debts

MARTELLAGO – It’s a devastating blow for fitness enthusiasts in Martellago as Trigonous Fitness Center announces its closure due to insurmountable debts. The company, which manages the popular facility in via Toniolo, Maerne, had been a leader in the fitness industry with its expansive three thousand square meters of state-of-the-art gyms, training rooms, swimming pool, sauna, and more. However, it has been crippled by financial difficulties exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner, Consuelo Zopegni, expressed deep regret over the closure. “Our hearts ache. We have been here for 19 years, offering sporting and social activities for the community, including children and the elderly. But now, we can no longer continue. We have tried everything, but no one has come to our aid. The impact of Covid brought us to our knees, and we were unable to recover our previous subscriber numbers. We used to have a thousand subscribers,” she lamented.

The mounting debts amount to more than 150 thousand euros. Trigonous Fitness Center has not paid rent to the property owners for over a year, leading to an eviction notice. Additionally, there are outstanding utility bills, payments to suppliers, and unpaid VAT. While Zopegni insists that there was no fraudulent intent, some customers are understandably frustrated. They accuse the managers of not providing sufficient warning about the abrupt closure and continuing to sell season tickets until last week, despite being aware of the company’s financial crisis.

Zopegni revealed that they had secured a lender who intended to invest in the business. However, the lender backed out at the last minute, forcing them to initiate a crisis procedure through their accountant. As for existing subscriptions, both monthly and annual, they will not go to waste. Trigonous Fitness Center has arranged an agreement with Newarea Gym in Olmo, where customers can continue their workouts. This arrangement mirrors the one put in place during the pandemic lockdown, where everyone was able to recover their remaining subscription days.

Unfortunately, customers will not be able to recover the 15 euro deposit they paid for entrance badges, which has added to their dissatisfaction. Furthermore, the center’s twenty sports collaborators, who relied on their jobs at Trigonous, will be left unemployed. They will not receive their June salary, as the company managed to pay them only until May. The employees will now join the ranks of the company’s creditors.

Moving forward, Trigonous Fitness Center will undergo a bankruptcy process. The company’s accounting books will be filed with the Court, and all its equipment and assets, including the swimming pool, will be auctioned off. The proceeds from the auction will go towards settling the company’s debts. However, it is uncertain whether the proceeds will be sufficient to cover all outstanding amounts. The owners of the property will be prioritized in the debt repayment process.

The closure of Trigonous Fitness Center leaves a void in the community, and it is expected to remain closed for months, if not years. Fitness enthusiasts will now have to find alternative workout options in the area, while former employees seek new employment opportunities. The legacy of Trigonous will be remembered by those who enjoyed its facilities and the sense of community it fostered over the years.

