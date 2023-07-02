Home » Slalomář Prskavec is also in the finals of the European Games in canoeing, Chaloupka also succeeded
During his debut at the European Championship in the C1 category, Prskavec received an additional two penalty seconds for touching the sixteenth goal, but his time of 99.36 was enough for him to take seventh place. Chaloupka, who also had one “push”, was 2.42 seconds faster and ranked third. Rohan was the only Czech representative to drive cleanly, but he was too slow.

At 10:10 a.m., the semi-finals of the female canoeists began with Tereza Fišerová, Gabriela Satková and Terezá Kneblová. The final program will start at 11:40.

