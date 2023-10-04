Fitness: “Sports activities always relieve stress.”

Jogging ten kilometers wasn’t a problem six months ago. And now? The last run felt like an eternity ago. There were reasons for the break from sports – but now you could or should do it again.

But getting back to training is often not easy. “If you had to take a break for a longer period of time, for whatever reason, your body lost muscle mass,” says Leonard Fraunberger, Vice President of the Bavarian Sports Medical Association. The body breaks down what it doesn’t use, first of all the endurance muscles.

The most important rule when returning to work is to gradually increase the intensity. Three typical cases and what needs to be taken into account in each case:

Break from sports due to injury or illness

There is no general recommendation as to when you can start exercising again. Of course, the return to work looks different for someone who has torn a cruciate ligament than for someone who was in bed with the flu for two weeks.

In addition, it depends on the physical condition before stopping sport, as Jürgen Walter, chairman of the Association of Practical Sports Psychology, says.

Leonard Fraunberger adds that “after an injury, you obviously need orthopedic clearance.” If something has been screwed in due to a broken bone, the mechanical strength must be ensured. Anyone who has had an infection should wait at least three symptom-free days before their first training session.

also read

More beautiful, healthier, happier

also read

Mild concussion

Setting goals is important when starting again, as Jürgen Walter says. “This should be SMART. This means: The goals should be specific, i.e. precisely described, measurable, personally attractive, realistic and time-limited.” For example, you can resolve: I will go for a 20-minute run every Monday and Thursday after work.

It’s best to focus on the small improvements when returning to work. Because too many people are trying to get back to the level of stress they were used to before. “But the pulse, i.e. the heart rate, is then significantly increased, by up to 20 beats,” says sports medicine specialist Fraunberger. This could lead to sleep disorders and increased blood pressure.

That’s why it’s best to estimate 15 to 20 minutes for the first training session. “During this time I shouldn’t get out of breath, I should be able to have a conversation and then I should feel like I can do the same thing again.”

Expectations that are too high can lead to disappointment, tension and feelings of inferiority, says Jürgen Walter. It takes time to get back to the old form. “Certain injuries can still become noticeable after years.” If the old form is unattainable, an alternative goal is important. “Otherwise there is a risk of being constantly dissatisfied.”

Taking a break from sports because of a stressful time

“People who are exposed to stress are more likely to be physically inactive,” says sports psychologist Jürgen Walter. This is understandable, because if you have long days because of a professional project or an exam period, you may hardly have any energy left for exercise. The following applies: “Sports activities always reduce stress.”

Because exercise is a proven way to prevent the negative long-term consequences of everyday stress. Long-term studies have proven this, says Jürgen Walter. Those who exercise regularly evaluate stress less negatively and perceive it as less threatening.

In this case, you can start exercising again immediately, says Leonard Fraunberger: “Walk around the block, ride your bike to work… But please exercise moderately – without breathing problems.” Background: For particularly demanding sports units the body has a lot of lactate and adrenaline, which can increase stress in the body again.

Healthy and happy through the working day

In order for sport to work as a coping strategy against stress, regularity is a must. “Every single training session should be at least 30 minutes long,” says Jürgen Walter. “But at the beginning: every step, every movement helps you stick with it. That’s why it’s better to have several small training sessions rather than one long one.”

In this case, too, goals should be set using the SMART method. “But I should always have the courage to adjust my goals – even downwards,” advises Walter. “When faced with everyday stress, the joy of movement should be the priority.”

Break from sports due to pregnancy and birth

Returning to sport after pregnancy and birth is individual. “If a woman feels weakened, the time is not yet right,” says Walter. Fraunberger also confirms this: “Exercise is not recommended for the first four weeks after the birth anyway. After that, a walk with the stroller is enough.”

As soon as the injuries associated with the birth have healed and the woman feels strong again, according to Walter, she can take advantage of special sports activities. “The motives could be a break from everyday life, networking with other mothers, but above all supporting body regression.”

The pelvic floor is built up with targeted training. “The woman should do this for at least six months to stabilize the abdominal wall and hips,” says Fraunberger. According to the sports doctor, the motto is: “First increase the volume, then the intensity – and always pay attention to your breathing.”

A more extensive sports program should be discussed with the gynecologist or midwife, adds Walter. “It is normal that it is not possible to continue with the old training level after a birth.” Patience is required. “In more sporty terms: it’s a long-distance run, not a sprint,” says Walter.

Here you will find content from third parties

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary, as the providers of the embedded content require this consent as third party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (revocable at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can revoke your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.