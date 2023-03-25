Coffee consumption is an issue that has always divided people. Between those who say it’s good and those who say it’s bad, there are some pathological conditions that require you to keep away from it

Il coffee it is one of drinks most sipped in the world and accompanies people in the various phases of the day. Each place has its own tradition in this regard, but regardless of this, together with the tea they never fail regardless of one’s culture and traditions.

Regardless of this, it is of paramount importance consumption what to do with it. In fact, this aspect has always been the subject of numerous debates. Surely it is good not to abuse it, on the other hand the excesses of whatever nature they are, are always and in any case counterproductive. Some individuals, however, would be better off not even going near the cups.

What are the conditions that are not compatible with the consumption of coffee?

In fact, people who are struggling with specific health problems cannot drink coffee for no reason. But it is good to make the necessary precisions and see in detail which are the diseases that do not go well with the drink at all. They are mostly the diseases related to the circulatory system.

Indeed the caffeine tends to increase blood pressure and trigger possible serious problems if you already have very high values ​​in this sense, such as cholesterol. Even those who suffer from heartburn and acid reflux should consider eliminating or at least reducing the amount of coffee per day.

Even those who suffer from gastritis e you insomnia would do well to get away from coffee. Especially in the latter case it can be even more deadly. Better opt for herbal teas o chamomile that are best reconciled with rest.

No danger from a carcinogenic point of view. They are the sugars to be dangerous in this sense and significantly increase the risk of tumors. Who suffers from diabetes instead he can drink coffee in industrial quantities (so to speak) provided however that it is rigorously bitter. Some researches have shown an improved ability of the organism of diabetic people in level management glycemia if a moderate pace is maintained.

In short, to better relate with the coffee you need to have a clear picture of your situation. Even if you don’t have major problems, the advice is always to keep the consumption. It must be a pleasure not a bondage.

