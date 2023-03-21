Home Health Five dead after infection with Marburg virus
Health

Five dead after infection with Marburg virus

by admin
Five dead after infection with Marburg virus

IAn outbreak of the life-threatening Marburg fever has been confirmed in East African Tanzania. Five people have died so far in connection with an infection with the virus, said Tanzania’s Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu on Tuesday. A total of eight infections are known so far. “There is no reason to panic. We have everything we need to control infectious diseases,” the minister said. The outbreak is under control and has been limited to the Kagera region in the northwest of the country.

The virus, which is related to the Ebola pathogen, causes headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea and bleeding and can be fatal. The virus is named after the German city of Marburg, because laboratory workers there became infected with the previously unknown virus in test monkeys in 1967. It is believed that the virus originated from flying foxes, which are related to bats.

People become infected through contact with body fluids of infected people. Just over a month ago, the World Health Organization confirmed an outbreak of Marburg fever in Equatorial Guinea in West Africa.

See also  Michel, the paralyzed cyborg boy who is walking again and enters the Guinness Book of Records - breaking latest news

You may also like

Health, from Sweden a new hope for patients...

The lungs: what’s good for you and what’s...

Killer mushroom alarm, resists medicines

Spahn open to compulsory vaccination

How much water to drink per day? In...

where to get tested and how much it...

FFP2 masks for children in the test: a...

Today’s match is now LIVE

Aism gives life to Ainmo, the Association for...

If you have high blood pressure in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy